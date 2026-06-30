Safeguarding Children Online: The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act, demanding online platforms implement protections for children. It aims to mitigate risks such as addictive features and sexual exploitation. The bill received bipartisan support, and the Senate is considering a related initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us House Of Representatives Passed Legislation On Monday That Would Require Online Platforms To Provide Some Safeguards For Children The Kids Internet And Digital Safety Kids Act Would Require Companies To Offer Ways For Kids To Limit Addictive Features And Put In Place Policies To Protect Children From Some Harms Including Sexual Exploitation The Bill Passed With Support From Both Democrats And Republicans The Us Senate Is Considering A Similar Bill That Would Impose A Duty Of Care On Social Media Companies When It Comes To Young Users | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:45 IST
Safeguarding Children Online: The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act
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In a significant move to protect young users online, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act on Monday. The legislation, which passed with a 267-117 vote, mandates online platforms to establish safeguards specifically for children.

The KIDS Act requires companies to enable settings that limit addictive features and implement policies to protect children from potential harms, including sexual exploitation. This bipartisan-supported bill aims to enhance digital safety for minors amid growing concerns about their online wellbeing.

The U.S. Senate is concurrently reviewing a similar proposal that mandates social media companies to exercise a 'duty of care' for young users, underscoring a collaborative legislative effort to prioritize child safety in the digital realm.

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