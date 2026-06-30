Russia May Allow Companies To Temporarily Produce Gasoline And Diesel With Lower Quality And Allow Lower Quality Imports

In a bid to address fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian military actions, Russia is contemplating a temporary rollback on fuel quality standards. The Kommersant daily reported Monday that a draft governmental document suggests allowing the production of gasoline and diesel with higher sulfur content, a standard banned since 2013.

This measure aims to provide relief amid the ongoing conflict, where intensified strikes on Russian energy facilities have led to significant fuel shortages and rising prices. Ukraine's aggression marks its fifth year as it attempts to coax Russia into negotiations.

In a meeting with government officials, President Vladimir Putin admitted that Ukrainian drone attacks are contributing to these fuel shortages but assured the public that Russia is managing the crisis.