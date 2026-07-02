Andre van der Walt Named New Administrator of Tokelau

New Zealand has appointed Andre van der Walt as the next Administrator of Tokelau, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters announcing the leadership change during a year that marks 100 years of New Zealand's administration of the Pacific territory. The appointment comes at a significant point in the relationship between New Zealand and Tokelau as both continue working closely on governance, development, and community wellbeing.

Role focuses on partnership and development

As Administrator, van der Walt will support the Government of Tokelau in delivering essential public services while helping manage the relationship between New Zealand and Tokelau. His responsibilities will also include overseeing New Zealand's development assistance, with a strong focus on strengthening climate resilience, improving governance, enhancing public service delivery, and supporting important sectors such as education, healthcare, transport, and renewable energy. These efforts are expected to contribute to the long-term wellbeing of Tokelau's communities and help build greater resilience for the future.

Experienced diplomat takes on the position

Van der Walt brings extensive diplomatic experience to the role, having previously served as New Zealand's High Commissioner to Kiribati and Deputy High Commissioner to Niue. His background in the Pacific region is expected to support close cooperation with Tokelau's government and people. Tokelau remains a non-self-governing territory within the Realm of New Zealand, and its residents are New Zealand citizens. Van der Walt officially began serving as Administrator in June 2026.