Germany's Strategic Military Revamp: A Call to Duty

Germany's new draft law mandates the call-up of military reservists for training, aiming to enhance defense against potential threats like Russia. The initiative seeks to expand the reserve pool and abolish mandatory consent for call-ups, with the legislation expected to take effect early next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The German Government On Wednesday Approved A Draft Law That Would Allow The Mandatory Callup Of Military Reservists For Training As Part Of Plans To Boost Troops And Increase Its Ability To Defend Itself Amid A More Aggressive Russia Germany Aims To Double Its Reserve Pool By The Middle Of The Next Decade To At Least | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:28 IST
Germany's Strategic Military Revamp: A Call to Duty
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In a bold move to bolster its defense capabilities, the German government has approved a draft law enabling the mandatory call-up of reservists for training. This decision is part of a larger strategy to double Germany's reserve pool to 200,000 while maintaining 260,000 active-duty soldiers, amid growing concerns over a more aggressive Russia.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has consistently emphasized the need for Germany to be "war-ready." A significant change in the draft law is the removal of the requirement for both reservists and their employers to agree on call-ups. To compensate, the military is offering improved conditions for reserve service and longer notice periods for employers.

The proposal, aimed at ensuring a quick mobilization in case of a NATO directive, will be reviewed by parliament post-summer recess. Despite praise from the German reservists association, the business community, represented by DIHK, argues for a longer notice period than the proposed eight weeks.

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