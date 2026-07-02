Germany's Strategic Military Revamp: A Call to Duty

The German Government On Wednesday Approved A Draft Law That Would Allow The Mandatory Callup Of Military Reservists For Training As Part Of Plans To Boost Troops And Increase Its Ability To Defend Itself Amid A More Aggressive Russia Germany Aims To Double Its Reserve Pool By The Middle Of The Next Decade To At Least

In a bold move to bolster its defense capabilities, the German government has approved a draft law enabling the mandatory call-up of reservists for training. This decision is part of a larger strategy to double Germany's reserve pool to 200,000 while maintaining 260,000 active-duty soldiers, amid growing concerns over a more aggressive Russia.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has consistently emphasized the need for Germany to be "war-ready." A significant change in the draft law is the removal of the requirement for both reservists and their employers to agree on call-ups. To compensate, the military is offering improved conditions for reserve service and longer notice periods for employers.

The proposal, aimed at ensuring a quick mobilization in case of a NATO directive, will be reviewed by parliament post-summer recess. Despite praise from the German reservists association, the business community, represented by DIHK, argues for a longer notice period than the proposed eight weeks.