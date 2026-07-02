Coal Ministry Allows Insurance Surety Bonds for Coal Blocks

The Ministry of Coal has introduced a major regulatory reform that allows coal block allottees to use Insurance Surety Bonds (ISBs) instead of Performance Bank Guarantees (PBGs), giving companies greater financial flexibility while supporting ease of doing business in the sector. The change has been made through the Coal Blocks Allocation (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which apply to coal blocks allocated under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Under the revised rules, companies can now choose either a Performance Bank Guarantee or an Insurance Surety Bond to meet their performance security obligations. Existing allottees have also been given the option to replace bank guarantees already submitted with Insurance Surety Bonds, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Reform expected to free up capital for mine development

The ministry said the move will reduce the financial burden associated with conventional bank guarantees, allowing companies to use their capital more efficiently for developing coal mines and expanding operations.

By introducing an alternative performance security mechanism, the government expects coal block allottees to gain better access to financial instruments without compromising safeguards that protect public interest. The reform is also expected to improve liquidity for mining companies and support faster execution of coal projects. The amended rules were officially notified in the Gazette of India on 22 June 2026.

More investor-friendly coal sector on the horizon

The Insurance Surety Bond facility will initially be available for coal blocks allocated under the MMDR Act, while the Ministry of Coal is also working to extend the same provision to coal blocks allocated under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

According to the ministry, the reform forms part of its broader effort to simplify regulations, attract investment and create a transparent and business-friendly environment for commercial coal mining. The initiative is also expected to support the timely operationalisation of coal blocks and strengthen the sector's contribution to India's energy security.