Monsoon Engulfs Himachal Pradesh: Orange Alerts Issued Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast
The southwest monsoon has fully covered Himachal Pradesh, bringing widespread heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alerts, warning of potential landslides and flash floods. The weather activity is expected to remain strong for the next 45 days, prompting safety advisories and urgent dissemination of weather updates.
- Country:
- India
The southwest monsoon has blanketed the entire region of Himachal Pradesh, prompting meteorologists to predict ongoing heavy rainfall in the weeks ahead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Orange Alerts across several districts, signaling potential weather threats.
Shobhit Katiyar, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, revealed that the monsoon had completely advanced over the state by July 1. The warning extends to several districts, including Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, which are expected to experience continuous downpours in the coming days. In light of these forecasts, residents have been advised to remain vigilant against landslides and floods.
Local officials cautioned against venturing near rivers as water levels rise after influxes of rain. Meanwhile, the weather office is coordinating with state authorities to disseminate timely alerts and advisories, emphasizing the importance of public compliance to minimize damage to life and property.
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