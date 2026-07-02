How Burundi's New Hydropower Capacity Could Reshape Its Economy, Industry, and Energy Future

Burundi's inauguration of the 17-megawatt Mulembwe hydroelectric power plant marks more than the completion of an energy infrastructure project, it represents a strategic investment in the country's long-term economic resilience. Together with the 32.5-megawatt Jiji hydropower plant commissioned in June 2025, the two facilities add 49.5 megawatts of renewable generation capacity and are expected to produce around 239 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. In a country where electricity shortages have long constrained industrial activity, business growth, and public services, the project signals a shift towards strengthening energy security as a foundation for broader economic development. It also reflects growing international confidence in Burundi's infrastructure sector, supported by coordinated financing from the African Development Bank Group, the European Investment Bank, the European Union, and the World Bank Group.

Powering Burundi's Next Phase of Economic Growth

The most immediate impact for Burundi will be a significant improvement in electricity availability, helping address one of the country's biggest barriers to development. According to project estimates, the additional electricity will serve approximately 7,000 businesses, 1,700 industrial facilities, and 15,000 households, easing pressure on an electricity system that has struggled to keep pace with rising demand.

Reliable electricity has a multiplier effect across the economy. Manufacturing industries can increase production without frequent interruptions, agro-processing businesses can reduce post-harvest losses through improved storage and processing, while mining operations can expand with greater operational certainty. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Burundi's private sector, stand to benefit from lower operating costs and reduced dependence on expensive diesel generators.

Improved energy access also supports the government's wider ambition to diversify the economy beyond agriculture by encouraging investment in value-added industries. If supported by complementary infrastructure and business-friendly policies, the hydropower programme could improve Burundi's competitiveness and gradually reduce structural constraints that have limited economic growth.

What This Means for Policymakers

For Burundi's policymakers, the successful completion of the Jiji-Mulembwe programme demonstrates that large-scale infrastructure projects can be delivered through coordinated international partnerships. However, the inauguration is only the beginning of a much larger policy challenge.

The government must now ensure that the additional generation capacity translates into broader economic gains. This will require continued investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks so that businesses and communities can fully benefit from the increased supply. Expanding grid connectivity, improving utility performance, and maintaining financial sustainability within the electricity sector will be essential to maximise returns on the investment.

The project also provides policymakers with an opportunity to strengthen industrial policy. Reliable electricity alone does not create jobs or attract investment unless accompanied by reforms that improve the business environment, encourage private-sector participation, and promote sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, mining, and logistics. The hydropower programme, therefore, shifts the policy focus from electricity generation to productive electricity use.

At the same time, policymakers will need to manage climate-related risks. Since hydropower depends on stable rainfall and water availability, Burundi may need to diversify its renewable energy portfolio over time to improve resilience against changing weather patterns.

Why International Partners and Investors Will Be Watching Closely

The project illustrates a growing model of development financing in Africa, where climate action, infrastructure development, and economic growth are increasingly pursued through joint investment by multilateral institutions and development partners.

For the African Development Bank, European Investment Bank, European Union, and World Bank Group, the programme demonstrates how coordinated financing can support national development priorities while advancing broader international initiatives such as the EU's Global Gateway strategy and the World Bank's Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

Private investors are also likely to view improved electricity reliability as a positive signal. Energy shortages have traditionally been one of the major risks associated with investing in Burundi. Greater electricity availability could improve investor confidence in sectors requiring dependable power, including manufacturing, mining, construction, and commercial services.

However, investors will continue to evaluate broader issues such as regulatory stability, infrastructure quality, access to finance, and governance. Reliable electricity improves the investment climate, but it is only one element of a broader ecosystem required to attract sustained private capital.

The Real Test Begins After the Inauguration

Although the additional 49.5 megawatts represents a substantial increase in Burundi's electricity generation capacity, the project's long-term success will be measured by outcomes rather than installed capacity.

The key question is whether improved electricity supply leads to higher industrial production, increased employment, greater business creation, and stronger economic diversification. Monitoring electricity reliability, grid expansion, private investment flows, and industrial output will provide a clearer picture of the programme's long-term impact.

Another important indicator will be whether electricity access expands beyond the immediate project beneficiaries to underserved rural communities, helping reduce regional inequalities while supporting inclusive development.

For policymakers, the challenge now shifts from building infrastructure to ensuring efficient management, maintenance, and continued investment in the power sector. For development partners, the project offers an opportunity to assess whether integrated infrastructure financing can deliver lasting economic benefits. For businesses and local communities, success will depend on whether reliable and affordable electricity becomes a permanent feature rather than a temporary improvement.

Ultimately, the Jiji-Mulembwe hydropower programme represents more than an increase in electricity generation. It is a test of Burundi's ability to convert infrastructure investment into sustained economic growth, stronger private-sector participation, and improved living standards. If supported by complementary reforms and continued investment, the project could become a cornerstone of Burundi's broader development strategy while reinforcing the role of renewable energy in Africa's economic transformation.