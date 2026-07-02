Nominations Open for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 Until July 31

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has once again invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026, urging citizens and organisations to identify and support outstanding children from across the country. The last date to submit applications is 31 July 2026.

The national award recognises children between 5 and 18 years of age who have made exceptional contributions in areas such as sports, social service, science and technology, environment, and art and culture. It also honours children who have displayed extraordinary courage and bravery in challenging situations. All nominations must be submitted online through the National Awards Portal.

Schools, organisations and children can apply

The Ministry has opened the nomination process to a wide range of applicants. Citizens, schools, educational institutions, organisations and community groups can nominate deserving children, while young achievers are also allowed to submit their own applications through self-nomination.

Applicants are required to provide basic personal information, select the relevant award category, upload a recent photograph and supporting documents, and submit a write-up of up to 1,000 words describing their achievement and its impact. The entire application process is available only through the online portal, and no offline submissions will be accepted.

Ministry urges wider participation before deadline

With one month remaining before the closing date, the Ministry has appealed to schools, youth organisations, non-governmental organisations, panchayats and individuals to actively identify talented children whose achievements deserve national recognition.

The Ministry said the awards are intended to celebrate India's young achievers and inspire other children by recognising excellence, innovation, service and courage at an early age. Nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 will remain open until 31 July 2026.