Amidst Unrest, Ethiopian Refugee Navigates the Turmoil in South Africa
Helana Wolde, an Ethiopian refugee in South Africa, remains in the country despite xenophobic protests demanding foreigners leave. While some immigrants are departing, Wolde, who has lived there for 21 years, refuses to return to Ethiopia due to past political persecution and lack of family there.
In the midst of turmoil, Ethiopian refugee Helana Wolde remains resolute about staying in South Africa despite rising xenophobia. As angry demonstrators demand expatriates exit the nation, Wolde, along with his family, finds himself in an uncertain environment.
Unlike many immigrants who are abandoning South Africa in response to the protests, Wolde refuses to return to Ethiopia due to previous political persecution and a lack of familial connection there. His shop endured the era's chaos unscathed, offering a glimmer of hope.
South Africa's economic pressures have fostered resentment against foreigners, even as researchers assert immigrants are not to blame. Wolde, who's experienced violence in the past, aims to persevere in pursuit of a livelihood, despite the hostility.