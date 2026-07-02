Peru Declares Sweeping State of Emergency Amid El Niño Warnings

Perus Government Declared A State Of Emergency In Districts About Of The Countrys Total Citing Imminent Danger From Heavy Rains Associated With El Nio Weather Phenomenon

Peru has announced a state of emergency across 796 districts, representing about 40% of the nation's total, due to the looming threat of heavy rainfall driven by the El Niño phenomenon. This critical decision was confirmed in a government decree released on Thursday.

The emergency status, which will last for 60 days, grants the authorities the ability to implement remarkable measures aimed at mitigating the "very high" risk posed to these areas. Signed by outgoing President Jose Maria Balcazar, the decree covers important regions such as Lima, Cusco, and Arequipa.

Local and regional governments have been tasked with executing these emergency measures in coordination with national officials, as outlined in the decree. The actions taken during this period will be financed through existing agency budgets, negating the need for additional public funds. El Niño typically involves periodic Pacific Ocean surface warming, leading to significant shifts in global weather patterns, with outcomes often including droughts in certain areas and increased precipitation in others.