Peru's Response to El Niño: Emergency in 796 Districts

Peru's government has declared a state of emergency in 796 districts, approximately 40% of the country's total, due to rains linked with the El Niño weather phenomenon. The government decree allows for extraordinary measures to mitigate the 'very high' risks these areas are experiencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perus Government Declared A State Of Emergency In Districts About Of The Countrys Total Due To Rains Associated With El Nio Weather Phenomenon | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:47 IST
Peru's Response to El Niño: Emergency in 796 Districts
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Peru's government has announced a state of emergency in 796 districts, encompassing about 40% of the country's total districts, in response to severe rains linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

This decision, outlined in a government decree released Thursday, marks a significant step in addressing the ongoing climate challenges.

The decree empowers the government to implement extraordinary measures aimed at reducing the 'very high' risk level facing the affected districts, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

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