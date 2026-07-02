Peru's Response to El Niño: Emergency in 796 Districts

Perus Government Declared A State Of Emergency In Districts About Of The Countrys Total Due To Rains Associated With El Nio Weather Phenomenon

Peru's government has announced a state of emergency in 796 districts, encompassing about 40% of the country's total districts, in response to severe rains linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

This decision, outlined in a government decree released Thursday, marks a significant step in addressing the ongoing climate challenges.

The decree empowers the government to implement extraordinary measures aimed at reducing the 'very high' risk level facing the affected districts, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.