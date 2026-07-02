UN Human Rights Office Closure in Burkina Faso Sparks Concern
The UN Human Rights Office will close its operations in Burkina Faso by November 30 due to a suspension imposed by the local authorities. This decision followed a press release by the office urging the authorities to maintain civic space. Intense discussions failed to resolve the issue.
The United Nations Human Rights Office announced Thursday that its country office in Burkina Faso will close by November 30. This decision comes after Burkinabe authorities suspended the office's operations, prompted by a press release advocating for the preservation of civic space.
Volker Tuerk, the UN human rights chief, expressed deep regret over the indefinite suspension of their operations in the country. Despite intensive discussions with the authorities, the issue remains unresolved.
The closure signals a significant setback in maintaining human rights advocacy within Burkina Faso, raising concerns about the future of civic freedoms in the region.