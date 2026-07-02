UN Human Rights Office Closure in Burkina Faso Sparks Concern

The Un Human Rights Office Said On Thursday It Will Close Its Country Office In Burkina Faso By November

The United Nations Human Rights Office announced Thursday that its country office in Burkina Faso will close by November 30. This decision comes after Burkinabe authorities suspended the office's operations, prompted by a press release advocating for the preservation of civic space.

Volker Tuerk, the UN human rights chief, expressed deep regret over the indefinite suspension of their operations in the country. Despite intensive discussions with the authorities, the issue remains unresolved.

The closure signals a significant setback in maintaining human rights advocacy within Burkina Faso, raising concerns about the future of civic freedoms in the region.