Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Illuminate Wimbledon Day Four

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Kostyuk Powers Past Blinkova Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Fought Back From A Firstset Stumble To Beat Russian Opponent Anna Blinkova Eala Defeats Serenas Conqueror Joint Filipino Th Seed Alexandra Eala Ousted Australias Maya Joint Who Ended Serena Williamss Singles Comeback In The Last Round In A Victory The Yearold Will Face Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Next Swiatek Beats Pliskova Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Dominated Finalist Karolina Pliskova For A Victory Struff Battles Past Nakashima Germanys Janlennard Struff

Day four of Wimbledon was marked by intense matches and spectacular triumphs. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk staged a comeback to defeat Anna Blinkova, while defending champion Iga Swiatek effortlessly dispatched the 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova. In a marathon match, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff edged out Brandon Nakashima after more than four hours of play.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys, a former Australian Open champion, easily defeated British wildcard Katie Swan. Meanwhile, last year's quarter-finalist Liudmila Samsonova overcame Diana Shnaider to secure a spot in the third round. Several players, including Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, progressed without much trouble, setting up intriguing third-round encounters.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes are on defending champion Swiatek and high-ranked players as they aim to continue their winning momentum. With only the strongest moving forward, Wimbledon promises more thrilling moments on the horizon.