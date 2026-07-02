Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Illuminate Wimbledon Day Four
The fourth day at Wimbledon featured nail-biting matches and impressive victories. Highlights include Ukraine's Kostyuk overcoming Russia's Blinkova, defending champion Swiatek defeating Pliskova, and Struff's grueling win against Nakashima. Meanwhile, top seeds like Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz advanced smoothly to the next round, setting the stage for more exciting matches.
Day four of Wimbledon was marked by intense matches and spectacular triumphs. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk staged a comeback to defeat Anna Blinkova, while defending champion Iga Swiatek effortlessly dispatched the 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova. In a marathon match, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff edged out Brandon Nakashima after more than four hours of play.
Elsewhere, Madison Keys, a former Australian Open champion, easily defeated British wildcard Katie Swan. Meanwhile, last year's quarter-finalist Liudmila Samsonova overcame Diana Shnaider to secure a spot in the third round. Several players, including Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, progressed without much trouble, setting up intriguing third-round encounters.
As the tournament unfolds, all eyes are on defending champion Swiatek and high-ranked players as they aim to continue their winning momentum. With only the strongest moving forward, Wimbledon promises more thrilling moments on the horizon.