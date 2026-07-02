Iga Swiatek Dominates to Advance in Wimbledon Quest

Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek eased past former world number one Karolina Pliskova to advance to the third round at Wimbledon. Swiatek, aiming to retain her title and shake off the champion's curse, overcame a challenging start to secure a convincing 6-1 6-3 win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Cleared A Potentially Dangerous Early Hurdle With Ease As She Defeated Former World Number One Karolina Pliskova To Reach Round Three At Wimbledon On Thursday Czech Yearold Pliskova | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:41 IST
Iga Swiatek Dominates to Advance in Wimbledon Quest
Iga Swiatek

Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek stormed into the third round, overcoming former world number one Karolina Pliskova with ease. Swiatek dispatched Pliskova 6-1, 6-3, maintaining her trajectory for another title at the prestigious event.

Despite Pliskova's powerful returns, the 34-year-old Czech couldn't hold back Swiatek, who took the first set in just 25 minutes. The Pole is determined to break the decade-old champion's curse, sharp and focused on court.

Swiatek acknowledged her solid performance but remained modest, hinting there's room for improvement as she prepares to face Alexandra Eala next. "Today felt like another day at the office," Swiatek remarked post-match.

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