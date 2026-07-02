Alex de Minaur Poised for Grand Slam Breakthrough

Whisper it quietly, but could this be the moment for Alex de Minaur to break through his Grand Slam glass ceiling?

The Australian fifth seed has made it to seven quarter-finals at major tournaments but has never progressed beyond that point. However, on Thursday, he confidently advanced to the Wimbledon third round by defeating the tricky Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. With this win, the draw offers him optimism for his deepest run yet.

Facing unseeded American Zachary Svajda next, with his projected quarter-final opponent Ben Shelton already out, De Minaur knows not to look too far ahead. "I'm in the third round, right? I want to go deep, of course," he said after his straight-sets victory on Court Three, drawing support due to his British fiancee, player Katie Boulter. Known for classic characteristics, he avoids the modern trend of powerful strokes or top spin, preferring instead his electric footwork and variety.

His unique playing style extends beyond the court. The 27-year-old, famously a collector of classic watches and cars, retains an old-school element in his game. As he continues his quest to reach new heights, de Minaur stays grounded, stating, "I'm trying to stay focused and win matches. I have bills to pay, you know." It's a statement indicative of his current focus on potentially marking his deepest Grand Slam journey yet.