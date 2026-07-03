Trump Jr., GrabAGun, and the Looming Shift in Gun Sales Policy

Donald Trump Jr. is a shareholder and board member of GrabAGun, an online firearms retailer that could benefit from a proposed ATF rule allowing guns to be shipped directly to homes. The change, which could revolutionize gun sales by aligning with modern e-commerce trends, brings concerns over safety and the impact on traditional gun shops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Donald Trump Jr Helped Take An Online Retailer Known As The Amazon Of Guns Public Last Year Now | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:48 IST
Trump Jr., GrabAGun, and the Looming Shift in Gun Sales Policy

Donald Trump Jr. is closely linked with GrabAGun, a prominent online firearms retailer, as both a shareholder and board member. The company might soon benefit significantly from a proposed rule change by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which aims to allow licensed dealers to ship guns directly to consumers' homes following an online identity verification and background check.

Currently, buyers are required to pick up firearms from physical stores, undergoing in-person checks. The rule change could boost online gun sales substantially, transforming the landscape amid divided opinions over safety and the potential repercussions for brick-and-mortar gun shops. Stakeholders express varied perspectives, with concerns about public safety risks and the shift's impact on small businesses predominating.

While GrabAGun's CEO expressed optimism about capitalizing on this potential opportunity, critics, including gun-control advocates, warn that direct shipping might exacerbate unlawful activities like straw purchases. Meanwhile, ATF aims to modernize the gun industry, aligning it with other sectors in the digital economy, despite ongoing debates in the public comment period slated to close soon.

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