Chris Froome Bids Farewell to Professional Cycling

Chris Froome, four-time Tour de France winner, has retired from professional cycling after a distinguished career. Despite a final year marred by injuries, his legacy includes numerous prestigious victories. Froome announced the retirement just before the 2026 Tour de France, after confirming the end of his renowned racing tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fourtime Tour De France Champion Chris Froome Has Retired From Professional Cycling | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST
Chris Froome Bids Farewell to Professional Cycling

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has announced his retirement from professional cycling, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned over two decades. Froome confirmed the decision prior to the 2026 Tour de France, scheduled from July 4 to July 26.

The 41-year-old cyclist faced severe injuries last year after a training crash in France that left him with broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a fractured back. He admitted that last year's fall was not the intended exit from his career.

A winner of seven Grand Tours, including the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, and Giro d'Italia, Froome also claimed bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Although he dreamed of a Tour de France comeback, subsequent injuries and team selection issues dashed these hopes.

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