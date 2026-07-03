Spiritual Journey Begins: Amarnath Yatra Underway Amid Tight Security

Amid heightened security measures, another group of pilgrims embarked on the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Friday. This sacred journey takes them to the Baltal base camp, with convoys carefully escorted to ensure a safe passage through Jammu and Kashmir.

Devotees expressed their enthusiasm, sharing their sentiments of spiritual blessing. 'We are truly blessed to have the opportunity to pay our respects at the holy cave of Baba Barfani,' said one ardent pilgrim. The 57-day pilgrimage sees thousands moving from the Baltal and Nunwan camps to the revered shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Authorities devised comprehensive security and logistical strategies for the yatra. A robust deployment of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Indian Army, along with advanced surveillance and RFID systems, underpins these efforts. Despite light rain affecting temperatures at Baltal, officials confirm the path remains open, lauding the organized arrangements by the Shrine Board and security forces.