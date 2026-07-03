BJP's Sarbori Mukherjee Critiques TMC Chaos: A Tale of Factions and Feuds

BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee dismisses the internal rift within the Trinamool Congress as devoid of principles and mocks competing factions. Amid Election Commission scrutiny, Mukherjee denounces the party's authenticity claims. The crisis deepens with 58 MLAs defecting to back Ritabrata Banerjee, threatening Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST
BJP's Sarbori Mukherjee Critiques TMC Chaos: A Tale of Factions and Feuds
West Bengal BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a withering critique, West Bengal BJP legislator Sarbori Mukherjee dismissed the escalating factional feud within the Trinamool Congress as a conflict among principles-lacking factions. Mukherjee, speaking to ANI, ridiculed the tussle between Mamata Banerjee's followers and supporters of Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee over authenticity claims.

Issuing a scathing attack, Mukherjee questioned the integrity of former party members accused of extortion. She highlighted instances of significant wealth amassed by individuals, citing the recovery of gold and financial improprieties during their tenure. Mukherjee urged strict legal actions, insisting on accountability and integrity.

Amidst the uproar, the Election Commission of India has intervened, seeking clarifications from both factions on their legitimacy. TMC MP Sougata Roy contested the ECI's decision to entertain Ritabrata Banerjee's breakaway faction, stressing the previous expulsion of its leader. Meanwhile, Ritabrata conveyed satisfaction after a thorough ECI hearing as the TMC grapples with a major internal schism.

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