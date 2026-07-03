Congress Leader Challenges BRS's Political Maneuvers in Telangana

Congress MLC Dr. Addanki Dayakar accuses the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of attempting to position itself as the main opposition in Telangana to strengthen its bargaining power with the BJP. He criticizes BRS for political theatrics amid the absence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from active politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST
Congress Leader Challenges BRS's Political Maneuvers in Telangana
Congress MLC Dr Addanki Dayakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold accusation against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress MLC Dr. Addanki Dayakar has alleged that the party is orchestrating a political facade to establish itself as the principal opposition in Telangana. This, he claims, is a strategic move ahead of a possible alignment with the BJP in future elections.

Dayakar's challenge comes amid the noticeable absence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) from active politics, with his son and son-in-law stepping into the political limelight. According to Dayakar, the BRS's motives are transparent, marking a clear attempt to position themselves as a secondary power, perhaps to strengthen their negotiating position with the BJP.

He further accused the BRS of lacking strong leadership and relying heavily on anti-government propaganda, especially targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The BRS's recent actions, including causing a ruckus leading to the preventive detention of prominent leaders such as T Harish Rao, underscore the ongoing political tensions in the state.

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