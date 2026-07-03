Congress Leader Challenges BRS's Political Maneuvers in Telangana

In a bold accusation against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress MLC Dr. Addanki Dayakar has alleged that the party is orchestrating a political facade to establish itself as the principal opposition in Telangana. This, he claims, is a strategic move ahead of a possible alignment with the BJP in future elections.

Dayakar's challenge comes amid the noticeable absence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) from active politics, with his son and son-in-law stepping into the political limelight. According to Dayakar, the BRS's motives are transparent, marking a clear attempt to position themselves as a secondary power, perhaps to strengthen their negotiating position with the BJP.

He further accused the BRS of lacking strong leadership and relying heavily on anti-government propaganda, especially targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The BRS's recent actions, including causing a ruckus leading to the preventive detention of prominent leaders such as T Harish Rao, underscore the ongoing political tensions in the state.