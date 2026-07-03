France Faces Rising Death Toll Amid Blistering Heatwave

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist Said On Friday That There Were

France's recent heatwave has resulted in a significant toll on human lives, with Health Minister Stephanie Rist reporting 2,025 excess deaths.

This alarming figure emerged last month and is primarily impacting those older than 45 years of age, according to Rist's statement on TF1.

The full extent of the impact is yet to be determined, as these numbers could continue to climb.