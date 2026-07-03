France Faces Rising Death Toll Amid Blistering Heatwave

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist announced that the heatwave in France led to 2,025 excess deaths, with most victims over 45 years old. The death toll could increase as more data becomes available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Health Minister Stephanie Rist Said On Friday That There Were | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:18 IST
France Faces Rising Death Toll Amid Blistering Heatwave
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France's recent heatwave has resulted in a significant toll on human lives, with Health Minister Stephanie Rist reporting 2,025 excess deaths.

This alarming figure emerged last month and is primarily impacting those older than 45 years of age, according to Rist's statement on TF1.

The full extent of the impact is yet to be determined, as these numbers could continue to climb.

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