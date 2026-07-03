Monaco Manhunt: Woman Wanted for Bombing Quagmire

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice for a suspect linked to a bombing in Monaco. The primary suspect, a woman, remains at large, reportedly fleeing to France. The explosion injured three and targeted a Ukrainian-born oligarch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Authorities Issued An Arrest Warrant On Thursday For A Suspect Believed To Have Orchestrated A Bombing In Monaco | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:08 IST
Monaco Manhunt: Woman Wanted for Bombing Quagmire
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Authorities have issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a suspect believed to be behind a bombing in Monaco.

The suspect, a woman, is said to have fled to France, from where further details of the case are expected to be released on Friday.

The attack injured three people and is suspected to have targeted a Ukrainian-born oligarch in Monaco.

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