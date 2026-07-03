Monaco Manhunt: Woman Wanted for Bombing Quagmire

Authorities Issued An Arrest Warrant On Thursday For A Suspect Believed To Have Orchestrated A Bombing In Monaco

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a suspect believed to be behind a bombing in Monaco.

The suspect, a woman, is said to have fled to France, from where further details of the case are expected to be released on Friday.

The attack injured three people and is suspected to have targeted a Ukrainian-born oligarch in Monaco.