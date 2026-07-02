Damascus Cafe Bombing: A Threat to Syria's Fragile Peace

A Bomb Blast At A Crowded Cafe In Central Damascus Killed At Least Six People And Wounded Others On Thursday

A bomb blast at a crowded cafe in central Damascus killed at least six people and wounded 22 others on Thursday, according to Syrian state media. The explosive device was planted near the Palace of Justice, highlighting ongoing security issues in the Syrian capital.

Damascus Governor Maher Idlibi reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device. Disturbing videos on social media depicted wounded individuals and blood on the cafe floor, purportedly the blast site, though Reuters could not verify the footage.

This attack poses another security challenge for President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government following the 2024 ousting of Bashar al-Assad, which ended a 14-year civil war. Although no group claimed responsibility, Islamic State activity is suspected as they seek to capitalize on the current security vacuum.