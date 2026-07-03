Aadhaar App Now Lets Users Update Email Without Visiting Centres

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new feature that allows Aadhaar holders to add or update their email ID directly through the Aadhaar App, removing the need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment or update centre.

Email updates now available through Aadhaar App

The new facility became available on 1 July 2026 and is being offered free of cost through the Aadhaar App for an initial period of six months. The move is designed to make Aadhaar services more accessible while reducing the need for physical visits, supporting the Government's Digital India initiative and its broader vision of a developed India.

The response has been immediate, with more than 250,000 people updating their email addresses within just two days of the service being launched. UIDAI says the feature makes it easier for residents to keep their Aadhaar information current using only their smartphones.

The Aadhaar App is available on both Android and Apple iOS devices, allowing users to complete the update process from anywhere without additional charges.

Email linking adds another layer of security

Linking an email address with Aadhaar enables users to receive real-time email alerts whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is made. These notifications help Aadhaar holders stay informed about when and where their identity is being used. According to UIDAI, this improves transparency and strengthens security by allowing users to monitor Aadhaar-related activity more closely. Receiving timely alerts can also help individuals identify any unexpected authentication requests and take appropriate action if required. The authority has encouraged residents who have not yet linked their email addresses to make use of the new digital facility while the free service remains available.

Aadhaar App expands digital services

The latest feature builds on the growing list of services already available through the Aadhaar App. Users can also update their mobile numbers and addresses directly from their smartphones without visiting an Aadhaar centre. UIDAI said the app has already seen widespread adoption. More than 4 million people have used it to update their mobile numbers, while nearly 1 million users have completed address updates through the platform. The authority expects the addition of email update services to further increase the use of digital Aadhaar services and make routine updates faster and more convenient for millions of residents across the country.