BHASHINI Showcases AI Tools to Make Digital Governance Multilingual

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) showcased its latest multilingual artificial intelligence technologies at the National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2026, demonstrating how language-based AI can make government services more accessible and citizen-friendly across India. The conference, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan, brought together policymakers, technology experts and administrators to discuss the future of digital governance.

At its exhibition stall, BHASHINI presented live demonstrations of AI-powered speech and text translation, voice-enabled services, ShrutLekh, BhashaDaan, and Suno Sutra, India's first handheld multilingual edge AI device. Visitors also explored governance applications such as CPGRAMS, Nyaya Setu, Arogya Vani, SabhaSaar, and Yuva Saarthi, which use multilingual AI to help citizens access public services in their preferred languages.

Hackathon launched to strengthen Rajasthan's regional languages

The major announcement during the conference was the launch of the Rajasthan Language Model Training Hackathon, for improving AI models for the state's regional languages. The initiative will focus on building high-quality language datasets for Marwari, Mewari, Dhundhari, Hadoti, Mewati and Bagri, helping develop more accurate and inclusive language technologies for local communities.

BHASHINI also deployed ShrutLekh, its AI-powered real-time speech-to-text platform, across several plenary and technical sessions. The tool provided live transcription and translation, demonstrating how language AI can improve accessibility during large public events and official conferences. The exhibition attracted senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Information Technology and Communication Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, and other government officials, who experienced the multilingual AI solutions and their potential to improve citizen service delivery.

Community participation drives inclusive AI development

Visitors actively participated in BhashaDaan, BHASHINI's national crowdsourcing initiative that encourages people to contribute and validate language datasets across Indian languages. Participants received digital certificates in recognition of their contribution to strengthening India's multilingual AI ecosystem. On the sidelines of the conference, Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital India BHASHINI Division, met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the Investors' Meet to discuss expanding multilingual AI and language technologies across the state.

Nag said artificial intelligence can only serve every citizen effectively if it understands the languages people use in their daily lives. He noted that every language contribution and validated dataset helps build AI systems that are more inclusive, representative and accessible. BHASHINI said its participation at NCeG 2026 reflects its continued commitment to building multilingual digital public infrastructure, ensuring that language is never a barrier to accessing government services in India.