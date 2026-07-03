Ramaphosa Calls for Humane and Balanced Migration Policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to managing migration in a way that protects human rights while addressing public concerns over unemployment, security, and undocumented migration, saying the country must balance the interests of citizens with the dignity and safety of foreign nationals.

South Africa seeks balance between security and human rights

Speaking during a joint engagement with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, Ramaphosa said migration was one of the central issues discussed during their bilateral talks, alongside regional cooperation and the Ebola outbreak.

He described migration as a challenge affecting countries across Africa and beyond, adding that no nation is immune to the pressures created by population movements. The President said South Africa's response remains guided by its Constitution, which requires respect for human rights and the dignity of every person living in the country.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that many South Africans have expressed frustration over migration through recent protests, with concerns linked to unemployment, poverty, and pressure on public resources. He said government understands these concerns while remaining committed to protecting everyone residing in the country from violence and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld.

Government pledges protection for all residents

The President said security forces were deployed during nationwide demonstrations earlier this week to maintain public order and safeguard both South African citizens and foreign nationals. He stressed that every individual, regardless of their immigration status, deserves to have their dignity respected and their safety protected. At the same time, government recognises the economic hardships faced by many South Africans and is working to balance those realities with its constitutional responsibilities.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of proper documentation, saying it strengthens security while helping protect the rights of everyone living within the country's borders. He noted that effective migration management requires lawful processes alongside respect for human dignity.

Regional cooperation seen as key to migration challenges

Looking beyond South Africa's borders, Ramaphosa announced that government will intensify diplomatic engagement with other African countries by sending envoys across the continent to develop a coordinated approach to migration. He said migration cannot be solved by one country acting alone and called for greater cooperation among African nations to find practical and sustainable solutions that reflect shared regional responsibilities.

President Tshisekedi echoed those views, saying every country has the sovereign right to manage its borders and immigration policies while treating migrants with humanity and respect. He expressed confidence that South Africa would continue to pursue a balanced approach rooted in African solidarity and fundamental rights. The Congolese leader added that the close relationship between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo demonstrates how regional cooperation can help countries address common challenges, strengthen peace, and promote deeper integration across the continent.