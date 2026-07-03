North West Showcases Beekeeping Potential at National Bee Conference

The 2026 National Bee Conference has highlighted the North West province's growing role in South Africa's beekeeping industry, with government, researchers, and industry leaders identifying the sector as an important driver of food security, rural development, and economic growth.

Conference highlights value of pollinators

Hosted by the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in partnership with the South African Bee Industry Organisation (SABIO), the two-day conference took place at Sun City in Rustenburg from 30 June to 1 July under the theme "Pollinators for Food Security, Economic Growth and Rural Transformation."

The event brought together commercial and emerging beekeepers, researchers, agricultural experts, and industry stakeholders from across the country to discuss opportunities, challenges, and innovations shaping South Africa's beekeeping sector. Discussions focused on the critical role of pollinators in supporting crop production, improving agricultural resilience, and strengthening national food security. Participants also explored strategies to protect bee populations and expand pollination services as an essential part of sustainable agriculture.

North West beekeepers earn national recognition

The conference also celebrated excellence in the industry through the National Honey, Mead and Value-Added Products Competition, organised in collaboration with the Honey Judges' and Stewards' Guild of South Africa. Several North West beekeepers received awards for outstanding achievements in honey production, mead-making, and value-added bee products. Among those recognised were Kenalemang Mooketsi, Gabathata Matshidiso, Thato Lesufi, Peter Mputle, Lukas Radise, and Lenah Mosiapoa. The awards highlighted the increasing skills, innovation, and product quality emerging from the province's growing beekeeping community.

Delegates also adopted a series of resolutions to strengthen the sector nationally, including implementing the National Beekeeping Strategy, improving bee health systems, recognising pollination as strategic agricultural infrastructure, protecting forage resources, strengthening colony resilience, expanding participation in beekeeping, promoting evidence-based decision-making, enhancing consumer confidence, and improving collaboration among government, industry, and research institutions.

Sector seen as opportunity for rural entrepreneurs

SABIO Chairperson Tumi Mobu thanked the North West province, beekeepers, industry partners, and researchers for contributing to a successful conference. She said the adopted resolutions would be implemented through continued collaboration between government departments, research institutions, and industry stakeholders.

North West Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha said the conference demonstrated the province's potential to become a leading centre for beekeeping in South Africa.

He noted that beekeeping offers practical business opportunities for young people, women, and rural entrepreneurs, creating sustainable enterprises that generate income while supporting agricultural production. Sambatha said continued technical support, mentorship, and improved market access would be essential for helping small beekeeping businesses expand and create employment in rural communities.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from government, industry, and research organisations to work together in building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable beekeeping sector capable of supporting food security, economic development, and rural transformation across South Africa.