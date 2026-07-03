South Africa Welcomes Growing Support for LGBTIQ+ Equality

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has welcomed new research showing growing public support for the inclusion, equality, and human dignity of LGBTIQ+ people in South Africa, describing the findings as a positive reflection of the country's constitutional values.

Survey points to greater public acceptance

The Deputy Minister was responding to a national public opinion survey conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in partnership with civil society foundations, which found increasing support for the rights and inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) people.

Letsike said the findings demonstrate encouraging progress in promoting the universal principle that every individual is born free and equal in dignity and rights. She noted that the report reflects South Africa's commitment to the values enshrined in its Constitution, including equality, human dignity, freedom, and protection against discrimination. The survey also aligns with the country's obligations under international human rights instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Legal rights must be matched by social acceptance

While welcoming the positive shift in public attitudes, Letsike acknowledged that many LGBTIQ+ people continue to face discrimination, violence, exclusion, hate speech, and unequal access to opportunities. She said legal protections alone cannot guarantee equality unless they are supported by greater social acceptance, accountability, and respect for every person's dignity in daily life. According to the Deputy Minister, the strength of South Africa's democracy should be measured not only by the rights guaranteed in law but also by the way those rights are respected and protected within communities.

Call for respect, equality and inclusion

The Ministry called on all sectors of society to continue promoting the principles of Ubuntu, respect for diversity, equality before the law, and the inherent dignity of every individual. Letsike urged South Africans to reject prejudice and discrimination while helping create communities where everyone can live openly, safely, and without fear regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. She said protecting the rights of vulnerable groups strengthens the rights of all citizens and reinforces South Africa's commitment to building a society founded on justice, compassion, equality, and respect for human dignity.