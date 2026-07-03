Centre Forms Expert Panel to Support Totapuri Mango Growers

The Central Government has set up a high-level expert committee to examine the challenges facing Totapuri mango growers in Andhra Pradesh after a sharp fall in prices affected farmers' incomes. The panel will study the entire value chain and recommend measures to improve returns and ensure the long-term growth of the sector.

Expert committee to study falling mango prices

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to constitute the committee after meeting Totapuri mango growers during his recent visit to Andhra Pradesh. Farmers told the Minister that prices of Totapuri mangoes, a variety widely cultivated for the processing industry, have declined considerably in recent months. The prolonged price slump has placed many growers under financial strain, raising concerns over the sustainability of mango cultivation in the region. Taking immediate note of these concerns, Chouhan instructed ICAR to conduct a detailed assessment of the sector and identify practical solutions that can strengthen the livelihoods of growers while improving the industry's long-term competitiveness.

Panel to examine entire value chain

According to ICAR, the committee will be chaired by Dr. T. Damodaran, Director of the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, Lucknow. The panel also includes scientists from ICAR institutions, experts from Dr. YSR Horticultural University in Andhra Pradesh, and representatives of the State Horticulture Department.

The committee has been directed to visit major Totapuri mango-growing regions in Andhra Pradesh within the next ten days. During the field visits, members will interact with farmers, processors, exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and government officials to understand the problems affecting the sector from production to marketing.

The study will evaluate cultivation practices, production costs, farmer incomes, processing capacity, market demand, domestic and export trade, and the factors contributing to the recent decline in prices. The committee will also identify opportunities to improve efficiency, expand market access, and strengthen the overall value chain.

Recommendations to guide future policy

After completing its assessment, the committee will submit a comprehensive report to the Union Agriculture Minister with recommendations aimed at improving the Totapuri mango sector. The report is expected to suggest measures for price stabilisation, greater value addition, expansion of processing and export capacity, stronger coordination among farmers, processors and exporters, and policy initiatives that can promote sustainable development across the industry.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said protecting the incomes and livelihoods of Totapuri mango growers remains a priority for the Government. He added that the committee's recommendations would help shape coordinated action by the Central and State Governments to strengthen the sector while creating new opportunities for investment, exports, employment, and value-added processing.