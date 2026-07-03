Government Scrutinizes El Nino's Impact Amid Below-Normal Rainfall Concerns

The Central government on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of the challenges posed by below-normal rainfall across several regions, linked to the 'El Nino' climate phenomenon. This climate event is associated with the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, which often disrupts the Indian summer monsoon, leading to insufficient rainfall.

The meeting, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, focused on evaluating the impact on agriculture, water availability, and overall preparedness. There was a significant emphasis on implementing coordinated measures to mitigate potential adverse effects. The government is closely monitoring the rainfall situation and potential drought conditions exacerbated by El Nino in parts of the country, Shah stated.

Shah instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and related ministries to maintain vigilance and liaise with state governments to guide farmers on suitable crop selections. Additionally, he urged officials from the Department of Water Resources to monitor water reservoir levels nationwide, highlighting the need to consider alternative, less water-intensive crops such as fodder, millets, and pulses. An important directive was also issued to ensure a reliable supply of electricity to combat emerging challenges.

During the crucial meeting, it was reported that the nation possesses sufficient reserves of essential food grains like rice and wheat, while the prices of critical commodities remain stable. The assembly included secretaries and leaders from diverse departments such as agriculture, water resources, consumer affairs, and rural development, along with representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various research institutes.

Further, Shah instructed the deployment of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. These states have faced recent hardships due to heavy rains, with Assam experiencing heightened flood levels and Arunachal Pradesh tackling landslides and road blockages. The IMCT's role is vital in assessing infrastructure and agricultural damage, providing firsthand evaluation to guide effective responses.

Senior officials, including the Union Home and Agriculture Secretaries, attended the extensive meeting to ensure a unified approach to the pressing weather challenges.