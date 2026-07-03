Centre Reviews El Niño Impact, Steps Up Drought Preparedness

The Central Government has reviewed the impact of below-normal rainfall linked to El Niño, directing ministries and state governments to intensify preparedness measures to protect agriculture, water resources, and essential services while also responding to flood damage in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Government orders close monitoring of rainfall and agriculture

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the effects of below-normal rainfall in parts of the country. Senior officials from several ministries, including the Home, Agriculture, Water Resources, Power, Consumer Affairs, Environment, Rural Development, Fisheries, and Science and Technology departments, along with representatives from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Central Water Commission, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, and the National Remote Sensing Centre, attended the meeting.

Amit Shah said the government is continuously monitoring rainfall conditions and the possibility of drought in affected regions. He directed the Ministry of Agriculture and other concerned departments to remain alert and work closely with state governments to guide farmers on suitable crop choices based on local conditions.

The Home Minister also asked the Department of Water Resources to closely monitor water levels in reservoirs across the country while encouraging greater emphasis on crops that require less water, including millets, pulses, and fodder crops, to help reduce pressure on available water resources.

Focus on power supply and food security

Shah instructed the Ministry of Power to ensure uninterrupted and adequate electricity supply during the period of below-normal rainfall, recognising the importance of reliable power for agriculture and essential services. Officials informed the meeting that the country currently has sufficient stocks of essential food grains, including rice and wheat, and that prices of essential commodities remain stable despite weather-related concerns. The review focused on maintaining food security while ensuring coordinated action among different ministries to minimise the impact of changing weather conditions on farmers and consumers.

Central teams to assess flood damage in Northeast

Alongside drought preparedness, Amit Shah directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately deploy Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to assess damage caused by recent heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides.

Assam has experienced flooding in several districts, while Arunachal Pradesh has reported landslides and road blockages affecting hilly areas. The assessment teams will conduct on-the-ground evaluations of damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and residential areas. Their findings will help determine the extent of losses and support future relief and rehabilitation measures. The government said it will continue monitoring both drought and flood situations closely to ensure timely coordination with states and minimise the impact of extreme weather on livelihoods and infrastructure.