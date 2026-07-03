South Africa's Anti-Migrant Protests: Deploying Defense for Domestic Peace

South Africa has bolstered its security forces by deploying more than 3,000 soldiers to support police amidst nationwide anti-migrant protests, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed in a letter on Friday. The demonstrations, aimed at pressing the government for a tougher stance on undocumented migrants, have seen tensions rise and some protests erupt into violence.

The deployment of 3,405 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members, initiated on June 28, is financially estimated at 54.6 million rand ($3.37 million), as mentioned in Ramaphosa's correspondence with the parliamentary speaker, now published by parliament. These forces are on standby to address any volatile situations that may arise.

On Tuesday, large crowds, some carrying symbolic wooden weapons, gathered in city streets nationwide. While many protests remained peaceful, isolated incidents of violence and looting occurred, prompting police to arrest more than 900 individuals for various offences including immigration violations and public violence. The unrest, condemned internationally, highlights accusations against immigrants of job theft and crime escalation, despite little supporting evidence.