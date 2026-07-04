Settlers Seize Unfinished Palestinian Home, Escalating Tensions in West Bank
In the West Bank, Israeli settlers seized a half-built house meant for Mohammad Salameh's newly engaged son, sparking fears of further loss. Despite appeals for help, authorities have not intervened, highlighting the ongoing issue of settlement expansion and settler violence, which has increased under Netanyahu's leadership.
In a troubling escalation in the West Bank, Israeli settlers have seized the unfinished home of Mohammad Salameh, intended for his newly engaged son. This incident underscores ongoing tensions, as Salameh's appeal to authorities for intervention yielded no resolution.
Recent data indicates a surge in settler attacks, with the United Nations reporting a 130% increase since 2023. Despite international condemnation, including from key allies like the United States, Israeli settlement expansion persists, fueled by Prime Minister Netanyahu's government.
Salameh's personal ordeal reflects wider regional disputes, as settlement activities remain major obstacles in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. For the people of Jalud, this seizure is a stark reminder of potential future losses, exacerbating fears over growing settler violence and property encroachment.