Jacob Bethell's Heroics Propel England to Thrilling Victory Over India

In an electrifying encounter at Manchester, Jacob Bethell's imposing knock of 76 led England to a thrilling 4-wicket victory over India in the second T20I. Coming in at a precarious position, Bethell's innings was studded with boundaries, as England chased down India's formidable target of 191 with ease.

India began their innings on a high note, posting 190/7, courtesy of noteworthy contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sharma provided a fiery start, blasting 43, while Kishan navigated the middle overs expertly with a composed 49. England's disciplined bowling in the latter overs prevented India from posting an even larger total.

England's chase was initially derailed by Arshdeep Singh's blistering opening spell, but a fiery counter from Harry Brook, scoring 39 off 12, and Bethell's steady hand shifted the momentum. Bethell's calculated aggression, particularly against Ravi Bishnoi, ensured England completed the chase with six balls to spare, marking a solid series lead.