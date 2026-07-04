Jacob Bethell Shines as England Triumphs in Thrilling T20 Clash

Jacob Bethell Guided England To An Impressive Fourwicket Victory In The Second T Against England On Saturday As Yearold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Made His Eagerlyawaited India Debut At Old Trafford Sooryavanshi

Jacob Bethell's powerful unbeaten innings of 76 runs propelled England to a thrilling four-wicket victory against India in their second T20 encounter at Old Trafford. The match also saw the highly anticipated debut of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India.

Bethell's explosive batting, complemented by Sam Curran's impressive bowling figures of 3-33, was pivotal in chasing down the target of 191 set by India. Sooryavanshi showcased promise by hitting two sixes but eventually fell to Will Jacks.

Despite key contributions from Indian players, including Kishan Ishan's 49 and captain Shreyas Iyer's 37, Bethell's assertive performance ensured England's victory with an over to spare.