Vingegaard's Impressive Start: Third Tour de France Title in Sight

Jonas Vingegaard secured an early lead in his pursuit of a third Tour de France title by delivering the fastest time in the 19.6-km team time trial during stage one in Barcelona. Finishing in 21 minutes and 47 seconds, he bested Italian Filippo Ganna and defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jonas Vingegaard Took An Early Lead In His Quest For A Third Tour De France Title As The Vismalease A Bike Rider Recorded The Fastest Time In Stage One A Km Team Time Trial In Barcelona With A Finish In Minutes And Seconds On Saturday Italian Filippo Ganna Netcompanyineos Finished Eight Seconds Slower | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:06 IST
Vingegaard's Impressive Start: Third Tour de France Title in Sight
Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard has started his chase for a third Tour de France title with an impressive performance in the opening stage. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider clocked the fastest time in the 19.6-km team time trial in Barcelona, finishing in a remarkable 21 minutes and 47 seconds.

Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna, representing Netcompany-Ineos, finished eight seconds behind Vingegaard, showcasing a strong performance. Meanwhile, last year's winner, Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates-XRG, completed the stage third, trailing Vingegaard by 12 seconds.

This victory marks Vingegaard's return to the yellow jersey, a position he last held in 2023, demonstrating his determination and competitive edge in this year's Tour de France.

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