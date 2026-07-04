Wimbledon Shocks: Eala Stuns Swiatek, Rybakina Crashes Out

Two Gaping Holes Were Blasted Into The Womens Draw At Wimbledon On Saturday As Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Was Outplayed By Filipino Crowdpleaser Alexandra Eala And Second Seed Elena Rybakina Was Sent Packing By Belgian Elise Mertens Disgruntled Polish Third Seed Swiatek Lost A Titanic Firstset Battle That Lasted Almost Minutes And Had No Answer To A Fearless Eala After That As She Lost Rybakina

In a seismic shift at Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek was dethroned by the spirited Filipino, Alexandra Eala, while second seed Elena Rybakina succumbed to Belgian powerhouse Elise Mertens. Swiatek faltered after an intense first set lasting nearly 90 minutes, ultimately losing 7-6(9) 6-2.

Rybakina, champion in 2022, faltered dramatically following a tightly contested first set, losing 7-6(4) 6-1 to Mertens. She conceded the need for change as a quarter-final spot could have made her the world number one. In a blow to American fans, Serena Williams pulled out due to injury, casting a shadow over Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the men's draw saw second seed and French Open victor Alexander Zverev maintain momentum with a 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 win over Marcos Giron. Italy's presence looms large; defending champion Jannik Sinner, alongside other Italian hopefuls, aims to replicate a 1947 feat at the French Open by pushing into the last-16.