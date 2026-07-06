Trial Begins for Alleged Killer in High-Profile Activist's Death
Prosecutors begin their case against Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, and the prosecution is expected to present evidence linking him to the crime. Kirk's murder has sparked debates on political violence in the U.S.
Prosecutors are set to begin presenting their case against Tyler Robinson, accused of the 2025 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The preliminary hearing in Provo aims to convince District Court Judge Tony Graf of probable cause for Robinson's trial.
Kirk, who gained national prominence energizing young voters, was killed at Utah Valley University during a campus debate. If probable cause is established, Robinson, facing charges including aggravated murder, could see his trial date set soon.
The prosecution seeks the death penalty, citing evidence including cell phone footage and a handwritten note linking Robinson to the crime. The case has heightened discussions on political violence in the U.S.