Trial Begins for Alleged Killer in High-Profile Activist's Death

Prosecutors Were Due To Begin Laying Out Their Case On Monday Arguing A Utah Man Should Stand Trial In Last Years Killing Of Charlie Kirk

Prosecutors are set to begin presenting their case against Tyler Robinson, accused of the 2025 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The preliminary hearing in Provo aims to convince District Court Judge Tony Graf of probable cause for Robinson's trial.

Kirk, who gained national prominence energizing young voters, was killed at Utah Valley University during a campus debate. If probable cause is established, Robinson, facing charges including aggravated murder, could see his trial date set soon.

The prosecution seeks the death penalty, citing evidence including cell phone footage and a handwritten note linking Robinson to the crime. The case has heightened discussions on political violence in the U.S.