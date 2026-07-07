AIM SUMVAAD Strengthens Eastern India's Startup Ecosystem

Eastern India is taking another step towards becoming a stronger centre for innovation and entrepreneurship with the Regional AIM SUMVAAD-East Chapter 2026, where policymakers, startup leaders, incubators and industry experts came together to build a collaborative roadmap for the region's future. Organised by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, the conclave also marked the launch of the AIM-Odisha Chapter, a new platform designed to deepen cooperation among incubators and create more opportunities for startups.

AIM-Odisha Chapter launched to boost collaboration

The conclave was held at O-Hub in Bhubaneswar and brought together representatives from government, academia, industry and the startup ecosystem to discuss ways of accelerating innovation-led growth across Eastern India. A key highlight of the event was the launch of the AIM-Odisha Chapter, a collaborative network connecting Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) and Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) across the state.

The initiative aims to encourage closer cooperation between incubators by enabling shared access to mentoring, investment opportunities, infrastructure, strategic partnerships and startup support programmes. The platform is expected to strengthen Odisha's innovation ecosystem while helping entrepreneurs access a wider range of resources and expertise.

Leaders highlight innovation as a driver of growth

The inaugural session featured a keynote address by Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha's Science and Technology Department, Chithra Arumugam, who highlighted Eastern India's growing importance in the country's innovation landscape. She emphasised that strong institutional partnerships, supportive government policies and collaborative ecosystems are essential for building globally competitive startups and sustaining long-term economic growth.

In a virtual address, the Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat places innovation at the centre of India's development journey. The Mission Director noted that AIM is working to expand innovation ecosystems beyond major metropolitan cities by empowering every region to become a hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement. Programme Lead at Atal Innovation Mission, Pramit Dash, welcomed participants and underlined the importance of regional partnerships in promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable development across Eastern India.

Regional dialogue focuses on sunrise sectors

The day-long programme brought together representatives from Atal Incubation Centres and Atal Community Innovation Centres across Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, reflecting increasing regional cooperation within the startup ecosystem. Held under the theme "Purvodaya – Building an Ecosystem for Sunrise Sectors," the conclave featured policy discussions, industry dialogues, thematic sessions and ecosystem networking activities.

Participants explored strategies for strengthening state startup ecosystems, encouraging collaborative innovation and promoting grassroots entrepreneurship, particularly in aspirational districts. Discussions also examined emerging opportunities in high-growth sectors such as mining, biotechnology and life sciences.

With similar engagements already organised across northern, southern and central India, the Regional AIM SUMVAAD series continues to bring together governments, incubators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to build stronger innovation ecosystems rooted in regional strengths while contributing to India's vision of becoming a developed nation.