IMU Emerges as Global Maritime Education Leader, Says Sonowal

India's maritime education sector has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, with the Indian Maritime University (IMU) expanding its global standing through stronger industry partnerships, modern infrastructure and research-driven education. Reviewing the university's progress, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the institution is playing a central role in preparing a skilled workforce to support India's ambitions of becoming a global maritime and shipbuilding powerhouse.

IMU strengthens global reputation and industry partnerships

Chairing a review meeting on the university's progress, Sonowal said IMU has evolved from a largely classroom-based institution into a modern maritime university focused on research, innovation and close collaboration with industry. He noted that the university is now ranked among the world's top 10 maritime universities and remains India's highest-ranked maritime institution. According to the Minister, academic programmes have been redesigned to match changing industry requirements while incorporating the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

The university has also expanded its engagement with state maritime boards and private sector partners to develop demand-driven skill programmes that prepare students for emerging opportunities across the maritime industry. Infrastructure upgrades, including modern libraries, advanced training simulators and improved student facilities, have strengthened the learning environment. Sonowal also highlighted the university's growing focus on innovation, pointing out that the number of patents secured by IMU has increased from one to seven.

Student interest and research activity record sharp growth

The Minister said interest in maritime education has grown substantially during the past 12 years. Registrations for the IMU Common Entrance Test (IMU-CET) have increased from 14,751 in 2014 to 73,395, reflecting greater awareness of career opportunities in the sector. He also described the 18-fold increase in girl cadet enrolment as a major milestone in making maritime education more inclusive and encouraging greater participation by women.

Research and consultancy activities have also expanded significantly. Technical consultancy projects undertaken by IMU faculty have risen from three projects worth ₹63.94 lakh in 2014 to 16 projects valued at ₹10.78 crore. Since 2021, the university has established 22 domestic and four international industry partnerships, alongside 20 domestic and 14 international academic collaborations, further strengthening its global academic and industry network.

New initiatives planned to support Maritime Vision 2047

Sonowal said skilled human resources will remain the foundation of India's long-term maritime ambitions under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. He proposed organising a nationwide Maritime Skilling Fair to create greater awareness among young people about careers in the maritime sector and build a stronger talent pipeline for the country's expanding blue economy.

The Minister also outlined plans for the next phase of IMU's development, including the modernisation of its Mumbai Port and Kolkata Port campuses, the establishment of Centres of Excellence in Shipbuilding and Maritime Skills, deeper research partnerships with industry and leading international institutions, and specialised training in emerging technologies.

Calling for closer cooperation between government, academia and industry, Sonowal said coordinated efforts will be essential for improving India's position in global shipbuilding and creating a future-ready maritime workforce capable of supporting the country's growing maritime economy.