Indian Navy to Commission Indigenous Stealth Frigate INS Mahendragiri

The Indian Navy will commission INS Mahendragiri (F38), the sixth stealth frigate under the indigenous Project 17A programme, at Visakhapatnam on 11 July 2026. Designed and built in India with more than 75 percent indigenous content, the warship represents another major step in strengthening the country's maritime capabilities and advancing the vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Indigenous warship showcases advanced naval capabilities

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate is the first Indian Naval warship to carry the name. Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, the vessel reflects India's growing expertise in designing and building complex frontline warships.

INS Mahendragiri incorporates advanced stealth features that reduce its radar signature while improving survivability during operations. It is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations and long-range endurance across a wide variety of maritime missions.

The ship also features a high level of automation, allowing it to operate more efficiently while enhancing combat readiness.

Built under Aatmanirbhar Bharat with strong domestic participation

With over 75 percent indigenous content, INS Mahendragiri highlights the success of the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

Its construction involved a broad network of Indian defence manufacturers and numerous micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), supporting domestic production, generating employment and strengthening the country's defence industrial ecosystem. The successful completion of another Project 17A frigate also reinforces India's growing reputation as a leading indigenous warship-building nation.

Warship ready for multi-role operations

INS Mahendragiri is equipped with an advanced range of indigenous and modern weapon systems and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, electronic warfare systems, anti-submarine warfare capabilities and an integrated Combat Management System. The frigate is capable of carrying out anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations while also supporting maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue (SAR) missions and sustained maritime presence operations.

The Indian Navy said the induction of Mahendragiri will further enhance the Fleet's operational capability as India strengthens its role as the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region. The warship is expected to play an important role in safeguarding India's maritime interests while contributing to peace, stability and security across the Indo-Pacific. Commissioned with the motto "Mighty–Majestic–Matchless," INS Mahendragiri is set to become another key asset in India's expanding indigenous naval fleet.