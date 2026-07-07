Design Work Begins for New Two-Lane Pekatahi Bridge

A major upgrade to one of the Eastern Bay of Plenty's important transport links has moved forward with the appointment of an engineering firm to design the replacement of the State Highway 2 Pekatahi Bridge. The project is expected to improve safety, strengthen the region's transport network, and provide a more reliable route for both local traffic and freight.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced that the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has awarded the bridge design contract to Beca, marking a significant milestone in the long-awaited replacement of the existing one-lane Pekatahi Bridge. The current bridge carries more than 2,000 vehicles every day, with heavy vehicles accounting for about 21 per cent of traffic. While the bridge has served communities for many years, increasing traffic volumes and freight demand have highlighted the need for a larger and more resilient crossing.

The replacement will be a 325-metre-long two-lane bridge, giving motorists and freight operators a safer and more efficient route along State Highway 2, one of the country's key transport corridors linking Gisborne and the wider Tairāwhiti region with the Bay of Plenty, Hamilton, and Auckland. Chris Bishop said appointing the design team keeps the project moving after the Government confirmed late last year that a two-lane replacement would become a priority.

Modern design focused on resilience and safety

The new bridge will use a proven and standardised design along with readily available construction materials, helping keep costs under control while allowing work to be completed more efficiently. Engineers will incorporate earthquake-resistant foundations and an elevated bridge deck, features that are intended to improve the structure's ability to withstand earthquakes, flooding, and increasingly severe weather events.

One of the biggest advantages of the project is that the new bridge will be built alongside the existing crossing. This approach means traffic will continue using the current bridge during construction, avoiding lengthy road closures and reducing disruption for commuters, businesses, and freight operators. NZTA already owns the land needed for the development, allowing planning work to progress without additional land acquisition.

Construction targeted after funding approval

Detailed design work and the consenting process are now moving ahead, with NZTA expecting the project to be construction-ready by the middle of 2027. The bridge will then be considered for funding through the 2027–30 National Land Transport Programme. If funding is approved, construction is expected to take between 18 and 24 months.

While planning continues, NZTA will keep investing in maintenance of the existing Pekatahi Bridge to ensure it remains safe and reliable for everyone using State Highway 2. Chris Bishop said the Government is committed to progressing the replacement as quickly as possible and will support opportunities to bring construction forward whenever practical.