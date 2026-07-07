Mystery and Intrigue: Accused Bomber Found Dead Amidst High-Profile Oligarch Attack

The Body Of A Ukrainian Woman Suspected Of Carrying Out A Bomb Attack That Targeted A Wealthy Ukrainianborn Businessman In Monaco Last Week Was Found Near Ukraines Capital Kyiv

The suspected bomber behind the recent attack on a prominent Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco has been found dead near Kyiv. Ukrainska Pravda reported that the woman, suspected of carrying out the attack, was discovered shot dead late Monday night.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, has been identified as the chief suspect by Interpol. She was wanted for attempted murder and placing an explosive device in a public area with intent to cause harm. Berezovska allegedly fled Monaco on foot, crossed into France, and then journeyed to Germany through several European countries including Italy.

Two people have been detained in connection with the case. One is reported to be an officer with Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, while the other is a former law enforcement officer. The attack previously injured Vadym Yermolaiev, who was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2023 for business activities in Crimea.