Controversy Erupts Over Nigerian Man's Custodial Death in South Africa

South African Police Said On Tuesday The Death Of A Nigerian Man In Custody Late Last Month Had Nothing To Do With A Surge In Antimigrant Violence And That He Collapsed After Being Arrested For Drug Possession Nigerias Foreign Ministry Alleged On Sunday The Man Had Died During An Interrogation By South African Police Two Days Before Nationwide Rallies Against Undocumented Migrants

A Nigerian man's death in South African police custody has ignited a diplomatic spat, with allegations of anti-migrant violence at its core. The incident occurred amidst rising tensions over recent migrant protests.

The South African Police Service has denied any connection between the man's death and the rallies, emphasizing that he was arrested during a targeted drug operation. Found with drugs, he reportedly collapsed while being taken into custody.

Nigeria's foreign ministry is demanding accountability, asking for evidence about the circumstances surrounding the death. While protests have been largely peaceful, instances of violence and looting have been reported, highlighting foreigners as scapegoats for broader issues.