PM-SETU Expands Nationwide with ₹1,237 Crore ITI Upgrade Plan

The Centre has approved the nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), marking a major step towards modernising India's vocational education system through stronger industry partnerships. The decision was taken during the fourth meeting of the National Steering Committee chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The committee also cleared Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth ₹1,237.58 crore, bringing leading industrial companies on board to help upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana.

PM-SETU moves from pilot to nationwide implementation

Following the successful pilot phase, PM-SETU will now be implemented across all 200 identified ITI clusters in the country. States and Union Territories will begin rolling out the programme based on their implementation readiness and the availability of industry partners. The committee approved several reforms to make implementation easier, including measures to simplify project execution, encourage greater participation from industries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and strengthen institutional support for the scheme. Senior officials from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, state governments, industry bodies and multilateral development partners participated in the meeting to review the programme's next phase.

Industry leaders to drive ITI modernisation

A key feature of PM-SETU is the involvement of Anchor Industry Partners, which will work closely with ITIs to upgrade infrastructure, introduce industry-relevant training and improve employment opportunities for students. In Odisha, Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited will invest ₹240.21 crore to develop an ITI cluster led by Government ITI Barbil. The hub will be supported by Government ITIs at Anandapur, Koira, Karanjia and Barkote. In Gujarat, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will invest ₹240.18 crore in an ITI cluster centred around Government ITI Surat, with supporting institutes located at Hajira, Bardoli, Sachin and Surat Mahila. Telangana received approval for three ITI clusters. Apollo MedSkills Limited will invest ₹241.01 crore in a cluster led by Government ITI Old City, covering institutes in Warangal, Nalgonda Boys, Vikarabad Girls and Panjaguda.

A second Telangana cluster, headed by Government ITI Patancheru, will receive ₹275.24 crore from Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. (SSISPL). The associated institutes include Shadnagar, Marpally, Nalgonda (New) and Bhongir. The third cluster, led by Government ITI Sangareddy, will be supported by the Neuland Foundation, which will invest ₹240.94 crore. The spoke institutes include Hathnoora, Medak, Dubbaka and Yellareddy.

Scheme focuses on future-ready skills and jobs

PM-SETU is one of the government's flagship skill development programmes aimed at transforming India's ITI network into a modern, industry-driven training ecosystem. The scheme focuses on upgrading infrastructure, introducing future-ready curricula aligned with industry requirements and strengthening partnerships between training institutions and employers. By directly involving leading companies in the management and development of ITI clusters, the programme seeks to improve the quality of vocational education while increasing employment opportunities for young people.

With the nationwide rollout now approved and major investments already sanctioned, the government expects PM-SETU to play a central role in preparing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of India's manufacturing, healthcare and industrial sectors.