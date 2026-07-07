President Murmu Launches Durand Cup 2026 Trophies

India's oldest football tournament officially began its 2026 journey on Tuesday as President Droupadi Murmu unveiled and flagged off the trophies of the Durand Cup at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, highlighting the tournament's enduring role in shaping Indian football and inspiring future generations of players.

The President congratulated the officials and footballers who have been associated with the prestigious competition over the years, saying the Durand Cup has served as a valuable platform for discovering and developing talented players across the country. She noted that the tournament continues to strengthen India's football culture while encouraging young athletes to pursue excellence in the sport.

New teams set to add fresh excitement

President Murmu said the participation of new teams would make the competition even more popular and competitive. She extended her best wishes to every participating team and player, expressing hope that fans would witness outstanding performances throughout the tournament. The inclusion of more teams reflects the tournament's growing appeal and its importance in promoting football beyond traditional boundaries.

Football's power goes beyond the game

Speaking about the sport's global influence, the President described football as one of the world's most loved games and a symbol of excellence, unity and sportsmanship. She pointed to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, where leading national teams are competing with determination to bring pride to their countries while inspiring millions of supporters around the world. She said football has a unique ability to unite people across cultures and borders, while remarkable performances by players motivate countless young sports enthusiasts to dream bigger and work harder.

President Murmu acknowledged that India still has considerable ground to cover before establishing a strong presence in world football. She expressed confidence that tournaments such as the Durand Cup would play an important role in identifying promising talent and supporting the country's football ambitions.

Sporting values support the vision of Viksit Bharat

The President said the lessons learned through sport extend well beyond the playing field. Football teaches equality, teamwork, cooperation and resilience, qualities that are equally important in building a stronger nation.

Drawing a connection between sport and national development, she said India is progressing towards the vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. She expressed confidence that citizens would achieve this goal by standing together with the same unity and mutual support that football players demonstrate while working towards victory as a team.