Haiti’s Cocoa Revival Creates Jobs and New Hope for Farmers

International partners and Haitian authorities have highlighted the progress of two major agricultural development programmes in the Grand'Anse region, where investments in cocoa and breadfruit are creating jobs, strengthening food security, and opening new opportunities for rural communities. The projects are helping farmers improve production, access new markets, and build more resilient livelihoods while supporting Haiti's broader economic recovery.

Cocoa and breadfruit projects drive rural development

A high-level delegation visited Grand'Anse on 2 and 3 July 2026 to assess the progress of the PROFIT and SAMS projects, which are jointly implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) with financial support from Norway, France, and Switzerland.

Working alongside national and local authorities, the programmes focus on building stronger agricultural value chains for cocoa and breadfruit while promoting decent work, food security, and sustainable incomes for rural families.

United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti Dr Nicole Boni Kouassi said the results demonstrate that investing in agriculture can generate real economic opportunities, particularly for young people who are ready to build their futures when meaningful employment becomes available. She added that expanding these value chains can strengthen local economies while contributing to greater stability and lasting peace.

Norway's representative, Susanne Gjonnes, described the PROFIT project as an important part of her country's long-term support for Haiti's sustainable development, noting that Grand'Anse has enormous agricultural potential that could inspire growth across other sectors.

Farmers gain better market access and stronger incomes

Haitian cocoa continues to attract international attention because of its distinctive flavour and quality, giving producers access to premium and fair-trade markets. Breadfruit is also becoming an increasingly valuable crop by improving food security while creating opportunities for local food processing and income diversification.

In November 2025, producers supported through the PROFIT programme showcased cocoa products and breadfruit-based goods at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, where they generated strong interest from international buyers.

The projects have already delivered major improvements across the region. A 250-tonne-per-year cocoa fermentation plant has been built alongside four breadfruit processing centres capable of handling 100 tonnes each month. The programmes have also created around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, fully rebuilt the Chambellan public market, and completed studies into processing breadfruit into flour and other products.

More than 10,000 producers have been registered and mapped using a logistics intelligence platform, while 70 mutual aid societies have been established to strengthen cooperation among farming communities. Six agricultural service providers have also received specialised training to improve support available to cocoa and breadfruit growers.

These combined efforts have helped triple cocoa exports from Grand'Anse within two years, while more than 30 tonnes of breadfruit flour have already been supplied to WFP-supported school meal programmes.

Investment strengthens resilience and food security

The programmes extend well beyond agricultural production by investing in infrastructure, climate resilience, and local businesses. The WFP has sourced produce from 6,789 farmers for school feeding programmes through local procurement worth more than US$2 million, creating stable markets for small-scale producers.

Nearly 2,000 lead farmers have received training in agroecology, post-harvest management, financial planning, commercial management, and preventing aflatoxin contamination. Thousands more have benefited from the distribution of five tonnes of seeds, 99,500 seedlings, and 352 goats, while five beekeeping enterprises have been established to diversify household incomes.

The projects have also rehabilitated 2.5 kilometres of farm roads, supplied transport vehicles for moving agricultural products, established mutual solidarity organisations and supported new rural micro-enterprises. Investments in storage facilities, milling equipment, collection centres, and drying infrastructure are helping reduce post-harvest losses and improve product quality.

Climate resilience has become another key focus. Around 2,899 smallholder farmers have been trained using the Participatory Integrated Climate Services for Agriculture (PICSA) approach and now receive tailored weather information through text messages and radio broadcasts. Following Hurricane Melissa, 1,726 insured farming households received more than US$81,000 in compensation, helping families recover while strengthening their ability to withstand future climate shocks.

ILO Director for the Caribbean Joni Musabayana said creating sustainable green jobs through the PROFIT project aligns closely with the organisation's Decent Work Country Programme for Haiti. WFP Country Director Lauren Landis added that investing in local food systems benefits entire communities by connecting small-scale farmers to markets, improving food security, and building stronger rural economies.