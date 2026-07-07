Public Given More Time to Comment on PIE Amendment Bill

The Department of Human Settlements has extended the public consultation period for the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill, giving South Africans an additional month to study the proposed legislation and submit their views. Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane announced that the deadline has been moved from 6 July to 6 August 2026 following requests from organisations and members of the public for more time. The extension is intended to encourage broader public participation and ensure that more stakeholders have an opportunity to contribute to the proposed changes.

Extension follows calls for wider public participation

The PIE Amendment Bill was published for public comment on 16 April 2026. It proposes amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, 1998, legislation introduced to protect people from unlawful evictions and address historical injustices linked to the removal of communities without due legal process.

According to the Department of Human Settlements, several organisations and members of the public requested additional time to review the Bill and prepare detailed submissions. In response, the Minister approved a one-month extension to allow more meaningful engagement with the proposed amendments. Simelane encouraged South Africans to use the extended consultation period to share their views, saying the legislation should reflect the voices and experiences of the people it is intended to serve.

Department to continue nationwide engagement

Alongside the extended consultation period, the department will continue holding public information sessions with a wide range of stakeholders over the coming weeks. The discussions will involve traditional leaders, non-governmental organisations, the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA), Chapter 9 institutions and various government departments. Additional engagement sessions are also planned in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, with the department expected to publish the remaining schedule of public meetings. The information sessions are designed to explain the proposed amendments and provide communities and organisations with an opportunity to ask questions before making formal submissions.

Public invited to submit comments until August

Members of the public can submit written comments on the PIE Amendment Bill until 6 August 2026. Submissions may be emailed to PIE.AmendmentBill@dhs.gov.za, delivered by hand to the Department of Human Settlements at 240 Justice Mahomed Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, or posted to the Director General, Department of Human Settlements, Private Bag X644, Pretoria, 0001.

The department said it hopes the extended consultation process will encourage wider participation and help ensure that the final legislation reflects diverse perspectives while addressing issues related to unlawful occupation of land and eviction procedures.