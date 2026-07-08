Black Sea Defense: NATO's Expanded Mission for Security

Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey agreed on Wednesday at a NATO summit to enhance the scope of their joint task force, initially established to handle floating mines in the Black Sea, to now include missions aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure, Bucharest's defense ministry reported.

Since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, this de-mining group, formed in 2024, has neutralized over 150 floating mines that threatened crucial trade routes within the Black Sea. Turkey addressed the majority of these threats.

The recent summit in Ankara has extended the task force's duties, now involving protection of infrastructure such as energy and telecoms. Romania's offshore Neptun Deep gas project, set to initiate in 2027, will position the country as the EU's largest gas producer, highlighting the importance of safeguarding these assets.