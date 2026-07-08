South Africa steps up action on disability rights and inclusion

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has brought together government leaders, disability organisations and other partners for a national meeting focused on strengthening the protection and promotion of disability rights across South Africa. The gathering is expected to help improve coordination between different sectors while identifying practical ways to make public services more accessible and inclusive.

The National Disability Rights Machinery (NDRM) meeting is taking place in Durban from 8 to 10 July, bringing together representatives from government departments, constitutional institutions, organisations of persons with disabilities, civil society, academic institutions, the private sector and development partners.

The discussions are designed to ensure that people with disabilities remain at the centre of policy development, service delivery and community empowerment initiatives. By encouraging collaboration between a wide range of stakeholders, the department hopes to strengthen programmes that directly improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

Focus remains on turning policy into meaningful change

The meeting forms part of the government's broader efforts to speed up the implementation of the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities while reinforcing the constitutional rights of people with disabilities. It also supports South Africa's commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which calls on countries to promote equality, accessibility and full participation in society.

The National Disability Rights Machinery serves as the country's main platform for coordinating disability rights initiatives. It allows stakeholders to assess progress, identify gaps in implementation and develop joint solutions that can strengthen disability inclusion across all levels of government and society.

Delegates are expected to examine how disability inclusion is being integrated into government programmes while exploring practical measures that can improve access to education, healthcare, employment, transport, justice and other essential public services. Stronger coordination between departments is also expected to feature prominently as part of efforts to deliver more consistent support for people with disabilities.

White Paper continues to guide disability rights agenda

South Africa's White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, approved by Cabinet in 2015, remains the country's central policy framework for advancing the rights and socio-economic inclusion of persons with disabilities. The framework outlines nine key pillars that guide government action and encourage greater participation in every aspect of society.

Its priorities include removing barriers that prevent equal access, supporting independent and integrated community living, reducing economic vulnerability and creating opportunities that allow people with disabilities to participate fully in education, employment and public life.

Through the continued implementation of the White Paper, the government is working to expand access to public services, promote reasonable accommodation, strengthen protection against discrimination and ensure that persons with disabilities have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their lives. The Durban meeting is expected to reinforce these goals by encouraging stronger partnerships and practical action across sectors.